Rocky Johnson was a pioneer in the world of wrestling and continues to be lauded for everything he has done. Johnson is in the WWE Hall Of Fame and meant a great deal to a lot of people. Unfortunately, news broke last night that Johnson passed away at the age of 75. So far, there is no news on how he died.

For those who don't know, Johnson is the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who also became famous for his contributions to the wrestling world. The two have created a family of wrestlers that will always be remembered. After news of Johnson's passing broke, many in the wrestling took to Twitter where they paid their respects to the man while also sending condolences to The Rock.

Johnson had a huge impact on wrestlers throughout the world and this loss is tragic for the community. The Rock got to play his father during an episode of That 70s Show and the scene is iconic to this day.

We send our condolences to the Johnson family in these trying times. Let us know in the comments below what your favorite Rocky Johnson moment was.