Professional wrestling legend Matt Hardy, one half of the iconic tag team The Hardy Boyz, is reportedly considering signing with All Elite Wrestling after allowing his WWE contract to expire. Hardy, 45, was recently written off tv following an attack at the hands of Randy Orton, which only fuelled rumors that he will soon be wrestling for the rival promotion.

Immediately after his WWE contract officially expired, Hardy posted a video on YouTube explaining why he will not be with the company moving forward.

“It’s just time for me to take a break and become a free agent,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave WWE because it is my home. The reason I needed to leave WWE is because when it comes to my creative stance and my creative outlook on myself and my career and how I wanted to go for these last three or four years that I have to spend as an active in-ring competitor, I just think myself and WWE are on different pages.” “I want to enter a creative renaissance and I want to have non-stop input on my creative process,” Hardy said. “I think that’s where WWE and I are on different pages.”

Check out his full thoughts in the video embedded below.