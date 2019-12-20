WWE Hall of Famer Edge has not wrestled in more than eight years but rumors are swirling that he might soon be coming out of retirement for a match or two. According to a report by PW Insider, Edge recently signed a new deal with WWE and he has been spending time in Pittsburgh, which is where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr Joseph Maroon is stationed.

The report states:

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that’s where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

For what it's worth, Edge has brushed off rumors of his in-ring return on social media but PW Insider insists "talk has persisted internally that he’s on the way back to the ring and I do believe there is something to it."

Edge, 46, retired from in-ring action due to a serious neck injury immediately following WrestleMania XXVII, during which he retained his World Heavyweight Championship in a match against Alberto Del Rio. Since then, the Rated-R Superstar has made multiple appearances on WWE programming, including at SummerSlam in August when he hit Elias with his signature spear, but he has never had an official match.

Wrestling fans have seen retired superstars return to the ring time and again, but if Edge does in fact make a surprise return it would deliver one of the biggest pops in recent memory.

