WWE Hall of Famer Edge had not wrestled in nearly nine years due to a severe neck injury, but that changed this past weekend at the annual Royal Rumble event. The Rated-R Superstar made his shocking return as the No. 21 entrant in the Rumble, much to the delight of the sold out crowd at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Edge delivered several spears upon his return before finally being eliminated by Roman Reigns in the final moments of the match. He made an appearance on Monday Night Raw the following night, but was interrupted by his former tag team partner Randy Orton, who laid waste to him with an RKO and a series of chair shots.

WWE later announced that Edge "had been taken to a local medical facility following the attack" and it has become quite clear that they're setting up an Edge-Orton match at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa. As it turns out, fans can also expect to see Edge compete in a number of matches moving forward.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Edge recently inked a three-year deal worth $9 million, which will become guaranteed if he takes part in at least three matches per year. In fact, McCarthy reports that the Rated-R Superstar is scheduled for five matches and 25 total appearances in 2020 alone.

He'll likely be off tv for a while as he recovers from the attack on Monday Night Raw, but it won't be long before Orton gets a taste of his own medicine.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images