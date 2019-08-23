WWE announced on Thursday that they're launching their own podcast network with Endeavor Audio, which will include several superstar-focused series.

According to WWE, Endeavor's studio has produced "The Bellas Podcast," the weekly show hosted by the Bella Twins, as well as "Blackout" Rami Malek and QCode, and "Freaknik," a podcast about Atlanta’s infamous spring break.

"Storytelling is at WWE's core, and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio," said WWE Jayar Donlan, Executive Vice President, WWE Advanced Media. "Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform." “We’re always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners,” said Moses Soyoola, Senior Vice President, Endeavor Audio. “Through our new partnership with WWE, we’re looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio content for their fans.”

Additional details regarding the launch timing and content creative will be announced in the coming weeks.

This isn't the only big announcement coming from WWE this week. Just days ago, the company revealed that NXT will be moving to a live, two-hour format on the USA Network starting Wednesday, September 18.

Additionally, the WWE is gearing up for the SmackDown Live 20th anniversary special which will air on Friday, October 4, as the show makes it's FOX debut. A number of WWE legends are scheduled for the event, including the Undertaker, Sting, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mark Henry and Ric Flair.