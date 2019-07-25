WWE announces some changes to the WWE Network
WWE is making some updates to the WWE Network this week in an effort to satisfy feedback from subscribers.
According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the overall aesthetic of the WWE Network has improved and the ability to locate your favorite WWE PPVs has been simplified. Furthermore, once you find the PPV you want to watch, you'll notice multiple thumbnail images on the bottom so you can easily skip ahead to a specific match or moment on the card. Additionally, the WWE Network will now feature a "Superstars" page which includes select matches from each of the wrestlers, as well as their stats and more.
The company sent an email to subscribers which reads:
We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following:1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device.2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing WWE Network email address and password.3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week.