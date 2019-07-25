WWE is making some updates to the WWE Network this week in an effort to satisfy feedback from subscribers.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the overall aesthetic of the WWE Network has improved and the ability to locate your favorite WWE PPVs has been simplified. Furthermore, once you find the PPV you want to watch, you'll notice multiple thumbnail images on the bottom so you can easily skip ahead to a specific match or moment on the card. Additionally, the WWE Network will now feature a "Superstars" page which includes select matches from each of the wrestlers, as well as their stats and more.

