WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be returning to in-ring action at SummerSlam in her native Toronto on August 11, as she takes on SmackDown Live superstar, Charlotte Flair.

The match has been rumored for a few days now, but it became official during Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown, when Flair formally issued a challenge during Trish's appearance on Jerry Lawler's "King's Court."

After accepting Flair's challenge, Trish spoke with Kayla Braxton about the opportunity to get in the ring with Flair in front of the hometown crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Says Trish (h/t EWrestling News):

“You know what, to have the Toronto love, The Six behind me, it’s incredible. And it feels a little full circle. I mean, I retired in Toronto. This match feels so important to me. Charlotte said some stuff, I think she’s forgetting a lot of the work we did back in the day was for what the girls are doing now. We sit back and when we watch it, God do we wish we could be a part of it so much. So, it means a lot to just… sort of like, remind her who The Queen of Queens is.”

Stratus, 42, walked away from professional wrestling in 2011 but she made multiple appearances last year, including a spot in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also teamed with Lita to defeat Alicia Fox and Mickie James at the all-women's Evolution PPV, and then joined forces with Bayley and Sasha Banks the following night on RAW.

Other matches currently scheduled for SummerSlam include:

Seth Rollins vs Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Randy Orton vs WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Natalya vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Ember Moon vs SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Finn Balor

Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon (KO has vowed to quit if he loses)