After more than a decade, the WWE is finally getting back in the ice cream game.

Fans of the classic WWE ice cream bars, which were first introduced in 1987 and discontinued in 2008, will be happy to know that Good Humor will now be carrying a similar version in the form of an ice cream sandwich.

Sure, the sticks are gone and the chocolate coating has been scrapped, but this is still a huge development for all of the kids (now adults) who grew up eating those delicious ice cream bars with images of their favorite WWE superstars stamped on the front.

It's unclear how many different versions of the WWE ice cream sandwiches will be available, but the Good Humor website shows both Roman Reigns and Macho Man Randy Savage on the cookie. Additionally, the box itself features John Cena and Becky Lynch which leads us to believe they'll be included as well.

Could there also be a Jake "The Snake" Roberts throwback or an ice cream dedicated to WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt? One can only hope, but we'll take what we can get right now - even if it means a whole box of "King Corbin" ice creams sandwiches.