WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been arrested on nine charges stemming from a car accident in Florida that left one man dead. Sytch is being held for DUI Manslaughter amongst other chargers at Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach.

Sytch was reportedly driving on a highway in Daytona Beach in March when she slammed her car into a stopped vehicle at a traffic light. 75-year-old Julian Lasseter, who was driving the parked car, was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.





Sytch was driving on a suspended or revoked license at the time of the accident. She was taken to a local health center after the accident.

“The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results,” police said at the time. “OBPD has requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of these samples and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them.”

The former WWE star has been arrested for drinking and driving at least six different times during his life. Earlier this year, she was reportedly arrested for threatening to kill her "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors.

Sytch was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Sytch is being held on a $220,000 bond. If convicted, she stands to face up to 30 years in prison.

