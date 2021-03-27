WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James has been hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to his wife, Tracy James, who broke the story on Facebook, Saturday. Tracy says that they are currently awaiting test results and have more scheduled to be conducted.

"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text," Tracy wrote on Facebook. "Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!"



Brian fought in the WWE from 1986 through his retirement in 2015. He was selected to the Hall of Fame in 2019 as apart of the D-Generation X tag team collective from WWF's Attitude Era.

Hours later, Tracy provided another update on Brian's health: "Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done."

