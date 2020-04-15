We're just one week removed from WrestleMania 36, which was the most unique WrestleMania in history, and already the WWE is making a major personnel change.

As the company continues to film episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown on a closed set during the coronavirus pandemic, it appears as though they have been forced to cut costs.

As reported by WWE.com, a number of wrestlers are now without a job after a series of lay-offs were announced today. The majority of superstars could have seen this coming -- like EC3, Primo, and Epico who have not been on television in months -- but other releases are a bit more surprising.



"WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," announced the company in a press release today.

Of the announced firings, some of the most surprising names listed are Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who appeared at WrestleMania 36 during AJ Styles' match with The Undertaker. Rowan was also involved in a televised storyline for weeks, squashing his opponents in quick order as he appeared to receive a mini-push. Rusev has not been utilized correctly in years, so this gives him a chance to start fresh with a new company. Maybe AEW?

