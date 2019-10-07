WWE fans at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento were left chanting "Refund" and "AEW" following a disappointing, frustrating and head-scratching conclusion to Sunday's Hell In A Cell PPV.

In the main event, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins inside the cell, a place where anything goes and there are no disqualifications. Unless, of course, the WWE simply decides otherwise.

For the second year in a row the Hell In A Cell main event ended in a non-finish as the referee inside the demonic structure called for the bell during Rollins' vicious assault on The Fiend, which included several curb stomps and chair shots. The final straw came when Rollins piled a chair, ladder and tool box on top of Wyatt's face and came crashing down on it all with a sledgehammer.

Although The Fiend ultimately had the last laugh, WWE fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth once again. Check out some of the videos taken from inside the arena, as well as the general fan reaction on twitter, below.