WWE is reportedly planning to switch up the Raw and SmackDown rosters once more when SmackDown officially moves to Friday night's on Fox in October.

According to Post Wrestling, the company is planning to host a draft in Las Vegas on Friday, October 11, one week after SmackDown's Fox debut, and just days after the annual Hell In A Cell PPV. The draft will then continue on the October 14th edition of Raw taking place in Denver, Colorado.

The rosters are still split up from the last draft but the introduction of the "Wild Card Rule," permitting select superstars to float between Raw and SmackDown, has drastically blurred the lines of which brand each wrestler represents. Things should return to form sometime in October with news of the upcoming draft.

The next pay-per-view event on the WWE schedule is "Clash of Champions," which will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Sunday, September 15.

Matches currently planned for that PPV include:

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Champion- Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Revival

Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

2019 King Of The Ring Finals