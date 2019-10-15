The WWE announced a couple of major changes to their flagship programs approximately four months ago, as Paul Heyman was named the executive director of Monday Night RAW, while Eric Bischoff was given the role of executive director of SmackDown Live.

On Tuesday, less than three weeks into SmackDown's multi-year partnership with FOX, WWE announced that Bischoff's run has come to an end. The former WCW President, who oversaw the signing of some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment, has been replaced by Bruce Prichard.

It's unknown if Bischoff will take on another role within WWE or if he'll no longer be working with the company at all.

Per WWE:

Prichard brings nearly 40 years of experience in sports-entertainment with an extensive background in character development and creative storytelling. During his career, Prichard has served in a variety of roles, including announcer, producer, agent and on-screen personality. Earlier this year, Prichard returned to WWE as a member of the company’s creative team.

According to WWE, Prichard will oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business, reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

The move comes just days after WWE completed their latest draft, during which SmackDown Live selected Roman Reigns, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Daniel Bryan, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella, The Miz, Elias and Baron Corbin, among others.