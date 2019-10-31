WWE superstars have made their way back to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for another "Crown Jewel" event, which will include several highly publicized bouts, including Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs boxing champ Tyson Fury.

Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium, is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, October 31, at 1pm ET, airing exclusively on the WWE Network.

The full match card is as follows:

- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

- Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury

- Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere Match

- Five-on-Five tag team match pitting "Team Hogan" (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali and Short G) against "Team Flair" (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre)

- United States champion AJ Styles vs the winner of the 20-man Battle Royal

- The largest Tag Team Turmoil Match of all time, with the winning team taking possession of a newly announced World Cup trophy and the title of Best Tag Team in the World. The nine tag teams that will be included are: The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team

- Mansoor Al-Shehail (the first Saudi wrestler to have ever competed in a WWE ring and the winner of the first-ever 50 Man Battle Royal) vs Cesaro

- Natalya vs Lacey Evans in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia.