WWE has confirmed that one of its on-air employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement provided to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the company explains that the employee had no contact with anyone else from WWE after contracting the virus:

A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.

WWE will resume recording live events, starting next week. The company explained in a statement sent to ESPN that "only essential personnel" will be present:

We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," the statement said. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.

The WWE has been prerecording shows amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

