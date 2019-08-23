One of WWE's newest power couples, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, are ready to tie the knot.

Lynch, the Raw Women's Champion, took to social media on Thursday night to share an engagement photo with her fans, along with the caption, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life." The duo went public with their relationship in May ahead of the annual "Money In the Bank" PPV, and both have experienced tremendous success since then.

Lynch still has not dropped the Raw Women's championship that she captured at Wrestlemania 35 in April, while Rollins regained the Universal Championship at SummerSlam earlier this month by defeating Brock Lesnar. Additionally, The Beast Slayer recently teamed up with Braun Strowman to take the Raw Tag Team titles away from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Lynch and Rollins are far from the only pair of WWE superstars involved in a romance. As wrestling fans have seen with Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Rusev and Lana, The Miz and Maryse, and others, the WWE has made an effort to keep these couples on the same brand.

WWE reportedly plans to enforce the Raw-SmackDown brand split once SmackDown Live moves to Fox on October 4, so it'll be interesting to see if those superstar couples remain on the same show.