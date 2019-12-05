Former WWE superstar John Morrison has reportedly reached a multi-year deal with the company that will see him competing in the ring again for the first time in over eight years. Morrison, 40, wrestled under the name 'Johnny Nitro' when he made his SmackDown debut in 2005 but switched to his current name back in 2007.

During his first run with the company, the former Tough Enough III winner was a five-time tag team champion and a three-time Intercontinental title holder, as well as an ECW Champion.

Per WWE:

"The Guru of Greatness is set to bring his Hollywood style back to WWE for the first time since 2011. A former Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is still fondly remembered by the WWE Universe for his unique and exciting in-ring style, which was influenced by his extensive background in parkour."

Morrison's last match in the WWE came back in 2011. He posted the following on twitter Tuesday night after the news broke: "Confirmed I have signed with @WWE - I’ve never been as good at anything as I am at wrestling & I can’t wait to stand again in a #WWE ring opposite the most talented people in the business."

WWE has not yet announced when Morrison will make his return to television, or which brand he'll be affiliated with. That said, with Royal Rumble right around the corner, The Guru of Greatness would certainly be a prime candidate to make a surprise entrance in the 30-man battle royal.