WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin will be returning to Monday Night Raw in September, as the WWE invades New York City for a pair of star-studded shows at Madison Square Garden.

Stone Cold recently appeared on Raw as part of the Raw Reunion in July, where he closed out the show with a hell of a monologue and a ton of ice cold beers. It's unclear exactly what the Texas Rattlesnake will be doing on the September 9th edition of Monday Night Raw, but the WWE is promising that he'll be in the building "to raise some hell."

Austin took to twitter on Monday after the news broke to share some of his personal favorite MSG moments, including the time he hit Vince McMahon with a stunner for the first time.

Although the WWE has had numerous "house shows" and PPVs at MSG over the years, this will mark the first Monday Night Raw at the historic venue in nearly a decade, according to WWE.

"The last time Monday Night Raw took place at MSG was Nov. 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X against Chris Jericho & Big Show of JeriShow in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match."

In addition to Stone Cold's appearance on Raw, the WWE previously announced The Undertaker will be returning to MSG for the SmackDown Live episode on September 10, just days before the "Clash of Champions PPV on September 15.