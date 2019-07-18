WWE has today announced a special event dubbed "Smackville" which will air exclusively on the WWE Network just two weeks before the annual SummerSlam PPV. According to WWE, Smackville will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 27 starting at 9pm ET.

The full match card has not been revealed, but WWE is currently advertising a Triple Threat main event for the WWE Championship, featuring Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.

In addition to the Triple Threat Match, WWE has announced that Finn Balor will challenge Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch of their bout at the Extreme Rules PPV earlier this month. Of course, with Smackville taking place in Nashville, it's only right that the event will feature a musical performance by Elias as well.

As mentioned, this unexpected WWE Network event comes just as WWE is beginning to shape the card for SummerSlam on August 11, which will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The only matches scheduled for SummerSlam thus far are: Seth Rollins vs Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Natalya vs Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Ember Moon vs SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley. It is also expected that the new and improved Bray Wyatt will go up against Finn Balor, after he attacked Balor on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.