WWE will not be cancelling tonight's episode of SmackDown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they will be changing the location and holding the event without any fans in attendance.

The company has announced that tonight's show, which was scheduled to take place at Little Caesers Arena in Detroit, will instead air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. As always, fans watching from home can catch the action on Fox starting at 8pm ET.

Tonight's show will feature multiple returning superstars including Jeff Hardy, who hasn't been seen on WWE television in almost a year, and Paige, who is expected to issue a response, and possibly a new challenger, to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Additionally, John Cena will be back to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of their Wrestlemania match.

Speaking of Wrestlemania 36, the WWE is currently moving forward as if the event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5th. The company issued the following statement on Thursday:

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," the statement read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

All other major sports, with the exception of the UFC, have already postponed or cancelled future events until further notice. Needless to say, it's highly unlikely that there will be any fans in attendance if the WWE does hold Wrestlemania 36 on April 5th.