Just days before SummerSlam is set to take place at the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, WWE has announced the venue for next year's summer spectacular - Boston.

As first reported by The Boston Globe, SummerSlam 2020 will take place at Boston's TD Garden on Sunday, August 23. The company also revealed that the episode of SmackDown Live before SummerSlam, NXT TakeOver, and the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam will also take place at the TD Garden.

“On behalf of the City of Boston, we are excited to once again host WWE SummerSlam at TD Garden," said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. "SummerSlam attracts fans from all across the world, and we are excited to welcome them all to our city for this hallmark WWE event."

Key dates leading up to, and following, SummerSlam 2020 include:

Friday, Aug. 21 – SmackDown LIVE

Saturday, Aug. 22 – NXT TakeOver

Sunday, Aug. 23 – SummerSlam

Monday, Aug. 24 – Monday Night Raw

Other major WWE events that have already been announced for 2020 include the Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park in Houston on January 26, and Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 5.

As for the 2019 SummerSlam event, it all goes down this weekend at Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena. The NXT TakeOver event is set to take place at 7pm ET on Saturday, August 10, followed by SummerSlam, also kicking off at 7pm ET, on Sunday.

Matches currently booked for SummerSlam include: