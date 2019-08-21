WWE has officially announced that NXT will be switching to a live, two-hour weekly show airing on the USA Network starting Wednesday, September 18. NXT, which is the last stop for WWE superstars before they make the leap to Raw or SmackDown, has aired exclusively as a one-hour show on the WWE Network since 2014.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

In taking the Wednesday night slot, NXT will compete against All Elite Wrestling's weekly TNT program slated to debut on October 2. Both shows will run from 8-10pm ET, reminiscent of how WWE and WCW clashed during the "Monday Night Wars" of the '90s.

To quote former WWE champion and current AEW superstar, Chris Jericho: "Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join!"

WWE legend Triple H runs the show for NXT, and he was among the many superstars who took to social media on Tuesday after the USA deal was announced.

"Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD. Proud of everyone involved from day one. Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand. Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT. And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started."

