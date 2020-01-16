WWE legend Kane is returning to WWE television this week as the SmackDown superstars invade Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for The Devil's Favorite Demon, but the official preview for the January 17th edition of SmackDown Live hints at a possible Royal Rumble announcement.

Kane's last WWE appearance came during the September 16th episode of Monday Night Raw, when he won, and promptly lost, the 24/7 Championship in a segment with R-Truth. At the conclusion of that show, Kane was attacked by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and he hasn't been seen on WWE tv since.

WWE's preview for his return simply reads:

Former WWE Champion and current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane makes his return to SmackDown this Friday for a special appearance. The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?

Kane's last real match came in November of 2018, when he teamed with The Undertaker in a tag team bout against Triple H and Shawn Michaels during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. You can catch his return to SmackDown Live on Fox this Friday, starting at 8pm ET.

In the meantime, check out a collection of Kane's greatest returns in the video embedded below.