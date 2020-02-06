Professional wrestling legend Goldberg is reportedly scheduled to get back in the ring later this month as part of WWE's upcoming "Super ShowDown" event at International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen "Who's Next?", but fans will find out soon enough as the WWE has announced that Goldberg will reveal his opponent on the February 7th edition of SmackDown Live.

The last time the WWE held a "Super ShowDown" event in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg squared up with The Undertaker for the first time ever. Unfortunately, and unsurprisingly, the match was a complete dumpster fire filled with blown spots and botches that had wrestling fans pleading for both wrestling legends to retire for good. In spite of that cringeworthy bout, Goldberg later returned for a match at SummerSlam, where he squashed Dolph Ziggler.

Goldberg hasn't been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam, but that'll change this Friday when he sets the stage for his return to Saudi Arabia. WWE nor Goldberg have provided any hints about who his opponent might be on February 27th, but rumors are swirling that WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is a likely candidate to square up with the 53-year old legend. Of course, if that's the case Goldberg can expect to take a loss at Super ShowDown.