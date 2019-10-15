WWE superstars will be returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month for another "Crown Jewel" event, which will include several highly publicized bouts, including Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs boxing champ Tyson Fury.

On Monday, the WWE revealed some more details about the upcoming Crown Jewel card and their plans to hold the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match of all time, with the winning team taking possession of a newly announced World Cup trophy and the title of Best Tag Team in the World.