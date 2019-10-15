WWE announces 9-team Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the best in the world.
WWE superstars will be returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month for another "Crown Jewel" event, which will include several highly publicized bouts, including Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez and Braun Strowman vs boxing champ Tyson Fury.
On Monday, the WWE revealed some more details about the upcoming Crown Jewel card and their plans to hold the largest Tag Team Turmoil Match of all time, with the winning team taking possession of a newly announced World Cup trophy and the title of Best Tag Team in the World.
According to WWE's press release, these nine tag teams will be included in the brawl: The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, The O.C., Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.
WWE has also announced that Mansoor Al-Shehail, the first Saudi wrestler to have ever competed in a WWE ring and the winner of the first-ever 50 Man Battle Royal, will go up against Cesaro.
A five-on-five tag team match pitting "Team Hogan" vs "Team Flair" is also scheduled for Crown Jewel, but the full teams have not yet been revealed. Thus far, we know that Hulk's team will be represented by Seth Rollins and Rusev, while Flair's team consists of Baron Corbin and Randy Orton.
WWE Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET.