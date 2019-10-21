Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez will make his WWE debut later this month as he goes one-on-one with fellow UFC veteran Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Following that match on Halloween, the WWE has announced that Velasquez will team up with WWE legend Rey Mysterio for a tag-team match at the WWE Live Mexico SuperShow taking place at the Arena Ciudad de México on Saturday, November 30.

WWE has not yet revealed who Velasquez and Mysterio will be going up against, but the two have a common enemy in Brock Lesnar. Prior to Cain's shocking WWE debut on the premiere episode of SmackDown Live on FOX, Lesnar throttled Mysterio and his son during a segment on Monday Night Raw. That incident set the stage for a Velasquez vs Lesnar showdown in Saudi Arabia on October 31, and wrestling fans shouldn't be surprised if that storyline continues into the Mexico SuperShow.

Per WWE:

"Lesnar's attack on Mysterio and his son has made the coming contest extremely personal for Velasquez, who has pledged to make his opponent relive the nightmare of their past showdown. Each and every time The Beast has looked in the mirror for the past nine years, he's had to see the scar that Velasquez gave him when Velasquez defeated him for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The return bout is an opportunity for Lesnar to finally right that wrong."

Velasquez defeated Lesnar by way of first round TKO when they met inside the octagon back in 2010. You can catch their first-ever WWE clash on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET exclusively on the WWE Network.