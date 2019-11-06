Brock Lesnar's feud with Rey Mysterio will come to a head at the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 24 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. During last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Master of the 619 attacked the WWE champ with a pipe and demanded a title shot. Of course, The Beast Incarnate obliged.

Brock successfully defended his title against Cain Velasquez at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on Halloween, but he was promptly attacked by a chair-wielding Rey Mysterio after the bell. Since then, Lesnar has been on the hunt for Mysterio and there are surely plenty of F5s in his future at the forthcoming PPV.

The Lesnar-Mysterio beef has actually been brewing for weeks, and Mysterio's son Dominick has gotten his ass kicked on several occasions as a result. For Dominick's sake, we're hoping he won't be in the building at Allstate Arena on November 24.

The WWE has also announced that Rey Mysterio will team up with Velasquez for a tag-team match at the WWE Live Mexico SuperShow taking place at the Arena Ciudad de México the weekend after Survivor Series. Their opponents have not yet been revealed, though one would assume that Lesnar will be a part of that match.