Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar shocked wrestling fans earlier this week when he made a surprise appearance on SmackDown Live and promptly inserted himself into a title match with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. That match has been booked for the premiere episode of SmackDown Live on Fox on October 4, but it won't be the only appearance that Lesnar makes on WWE programming that week.

Ahead of his clash with Kofi Kingston, Lesnar will make his return to Monday Night Raw on September 30, when the WWE superstars invade the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The WWE has not yet announced what role Lesnar will play on Raw, but we're sure he and his advocate will be in the building to promote The Beast Incarnate's first SmackDown Live match in 15 years.

In addition to Lesnar, Talking Stick Resort Arena is advertising the following WWE superstars: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The Miz, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

The advertisement for that show also mentions a Wyatt vs Rollins match, which is interesting considering the two will face off for the Universal Championship at the Hell In A Cell PPV taking place on Sunday, October 6.