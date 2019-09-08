WWE 2K20 (available October 22) has officially announced details of the all-new Showcase Mode, which will focus on the women's evolution, specifically "The Four Horsewomen."

"2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution" highlights some of the most iconic women's matches featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and will include exclusive live-action footage of each as they describe the journey in their own words.

The 2K Showcase Mode includes 15 playable instant-classic matches spanning the group’s rise to superstardom over that last five years, as gamers compete to unlock characters, attire, titles and more as they progress.

Check out the 2K20 Showcase trailer below, followed by a list of the 15 matches.

According to WWE, the "2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution" includes the following matches:

•NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart

•NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch

•NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks

•Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox

•WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks

•Raw – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke

•Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella

•Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks

•Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James

•Raw – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair

•Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax

•WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks

•WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka

•Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair

•WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey