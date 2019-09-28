WWE 2K20 is putting the spotlight on women's wrestling this year, which includes putting Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the cover and creating an all-new Showcase Mode highlighting the women's evolution. Additionally, WWE 2K20 has announced that The 9th Wonder of The World, Chyna, will be featured as a playable character in the Deluxe and Collector's Editions.

The late WWE superstar has not be featured in the game for almost two decades, so it was pretty cool to see her return to the ring in video game form with that bazooka in hand. However, a majority of the fans commenting on the video didn't seem too thrilled with her appearance, or the graphics as a whole.

Check out Chyna's entrance video below, as well as some of the reactions.

WWE 2K20, releasing on October 22, is available for pre-order now. The Deluxe Edition includes the following:

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game

SmackDown 20th Anniversary Edition Digital Content (featuring Hulk Hogan, Chyna, $500 Shirt The Rock, Rock n’ Sock Connection Mankind)

All WWE 2K20 Originals including the pre-order bonus pack Bump in the Night featuring “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

WWE 2K20 Accelerator

WWE 2K20 MyPLAYER Kickstart