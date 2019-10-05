Ahead of WWE's highly anticipated SmackDown Live debut on FOX tonight, WWE 2K20 dropped off the first official gameplay trailer showcasing a plethora of current superstars and legends, many of which will be present on tonight's episode.

The trailer is highlighted by "The Fiend," as well as some of the spooky “WWE 2K20 Originals” DLC updates from the "Bump In The Night" pack that transports wrestlers to a bizarre “fictional realm”. Overall, it looks like WWE 2K fans can expect much of the same in terms of graphics, but you can be the judge of that.

Check out the trailer below.

WWE 2K20 (available October 22) will feature an all-new Showcase Mode, focusing on the women's evolution, specifically "The Four Horsewomen."

"2K Showcase: The Women's Evolution" highlights some of the most iconic women's matches featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and will include exclusive live-action footage of each as they describe the journey in their own words.

The 2K Showcase Mode includes 15 playable instant-classic matches spanning the group’s rise to superstardom over that last five years, as gamers compete to unlock characters, attire, titles and more as they progress.

Additionally, the game will include a new 2K Towers mode, inviting gamers to take a WWE Superstar, such as Roman Reigns, or their created MyPlayer into one of several different towers, each featuring a unique series of matches, challenges, match stipulations and player modifications.

In "2K Towers: Roman's Reign", players will follow The Big Dog through his early days in WWE, including his time as a member of The Shield, to his rivalries with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, the Undertaker and more.