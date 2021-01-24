Wuki & Smokepurpp Team Up For Energetic New Track "Birdz"

Wuki is well-known in the EDM community as he always tends to come out with some energetic instrumentals that are full of massive drops and anthemic synths. With this in mind, it only makes sense that he would deliver a new banger with an artist like Smokepurpp, who has offered up similar energy in the Florida rap scene. Well, on Thursday, they dropped their new song "Birdz" and it is everything you would want from these two.

Throughout the beginning and end portions of the track, Smokepurpp repeats the phrase "Bring a lot of birdz out" over and over again, all while Wuki comes through with some marching synths and massive drums that immediately make an impact. The drop in the song is climactic and we're sure EDM fans will appreciate the collab.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lil purpp bring a lot of birdz out

Bring a lot of hoes and bring a money out

It's the good day outside, so I just might go and bring whole Rarri' up

Yoppa in the backseat and he got .30, he's just might [?] bitch air out