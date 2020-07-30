Wuki & Juvenile Drop Twerk-Ready Bounce Record "Bad Girl Drumma"

Grammy-nominated producer Wuki and hip-hop icon Juvenile are ready to get you shaking, dropping their new banger "Bad Girl Drumma" and premiering it exclusively on HNHH.

The track marks the first time that Wuki and Juve have teamed up but, after listening to this one, you'll want to hear more of what the legendary rapper can do over more of a New Orleans bounce-inspired beat. Juvenile's signature rapid-fire flow is on display over powerful production, getting the blood flowing with chants, claps, and more.

Wuki is well known for his ass-shaking anthems and Juvenile has been known to dabble in the twerk-playlist department. With that in mind, you can see why this was such an organic pairing.

"Working with Juve was a dream come true for me," said Wuki about this track. "Not only is he a legend and I’ve been a huge fan since I was a kid, he’s super talented in the studio and fun to work with. When he sent his vocals back, he sent me sooo many amazing parts that I actually had to figure out the best way to use them cuz there was so much fire!"

Listen to the new track below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

You say you ballin' but your shoes ain't got no spikes

Putting bitches on your Instagram and you ain't got no likes

I'm in love with china white

Met the girl this morning, had sex with her with evening

And I'm leaving by the night