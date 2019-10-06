The Wu-Tang dominion continues decades into their tenure. The New York collective's shine has never dulled, and they have been on the peak of hip-hop relevance since their creation. Recently though there has been a surge of amazing Wu-Tang content in all formats. The Wu-Tang documentary Of Mics & Men was masterful but it isn't the only Wu based stream you should be keeping up with. Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga has been a hit with fans, and now it is getting an accompanying podcast. SiriusXM has announced a new podcast titled Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues. The podcast will be hosted by The Wake Up Show’s King Tech and features interviews with RZA and Wu-Tang: An American Saga showrunner Alex Tse. Set to air for ten episodes, the podcast will also include interviews with KXNG Crooked, Sway, and more.

New episodes of Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues will drop every Wednesday, but the first six are available now. The series' cast includes Dave East, Shameik Moore, Ashton Sanders, and Siddiq Saunderson. For those who need to catch up with the show, the first seven episodes of Wu-Tang: An American Saga are on Hulu. The final three will be released on a weekly basis, resolving with the season finale on October 23.