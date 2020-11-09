Wu-Tang Clan Solved "Da Mystery Of Chessboxin''"

There are some who would confidently declare Wu-Tang Clan's triumphant debut album Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) to stand among the greatest albums of all time. A fair assessment and one wouldn't find much resistance from any reputable hip-hop head in the conversation. Not only did it launch the unique and captivating hybrid of Eastern-inspired Shaolin culture and grimy New York hip-hop, but it all came together under the watchful eye of a visionary. For that reason and many more, we're taking a moment to celebrate twenty-seven years of 36 Chambers, highlighting one of the album's ruggedest selections.

"Raw I'ma give it to ya, with no trivia, raw like cocaine straight from Bolivia," snarls U-God, coming out swinging with the iconic opening verse of "Da Mystery Of Chessboxin'." "My hip-hop will rock and shock the nation like the Emancipation Proclamation." Backed by a raw instrumental from the RZA, the classic cut follows up with the martial stylings of Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, ODB, Ghostface Killah, and Masta Killa, all of whom bloody the carcass and leave it unintelligible. If it's been a minute since you've tried the Wu-Tang style, what better time than a milestone anniversary?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Speakin' of the Devil, psych!

No, it's the God, get the shit right

Mega trife, and yo, I killed you in a past life

On the mic while you was kickin' that fast shit

You reneged, tried again and got blasted