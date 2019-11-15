People really do need to understand that Wu-Tang Forever is more than a slogan. Since venturing onto the scene in the early nineties, the New York collective have cemented themselves as cultural staples well beyond the world of music. And while many have come to revere their discography, the bond between the group extends beyond the booth. When they lost Ol' Dirty Bastard in 2004, the Clan moved to preserve his memory in a timeless fashion, a tradition that carries on to this day.

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On what would have been Dirty's fifty-first birthday, The Clan took to Instagram to show some love to the fallen warrior. "Happy physical king ASON ! Love you," writes Raekwon, alongside a vintage ODB pic. "Happy Physical Lord ... I'm sure Your Causing a Ruckus In The Heavens... MISS YOU TREMENDOUSLY," writes Ghostface, calling back to the Wu's habit of bringing the motherfuc*ing ruckus. RZA shared a classy pic of the loveable Dirty Bastard, repurposing the Clan's mantra: "ODB forever!!!"

Happy birthday to ODB! Be sure to show some love to Dirt McGirt, raising your Wu-Tang banners accordingly.