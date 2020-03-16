By now, the Coronavirus has become part of our daily lives, dictating not only our real-life habits but our internet browsing habits as well. As such, many have been desperate for any answer that might re-establish some semblance of routine. Luckily, the Wu-Tang Clan has been a grounding presence in the game for decades now and that has yet to change. The united force of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon The Chef, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, the spirit of ODB, and Method Man have come forward with some key tips for combating COVID-19 Shaolin style.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Protect Ya Neck against the Coronavirus," writes The Clan, in an official Twitter PSA. "We are making a few thousand prints and distributing them across New York City. Feel FREE to do the same in your City. Share and RT this to the world." In addition to the sentiment, they also broke it down with an acronym-fueled guide.

"W - Wash hands properly," it begins. "U - Use mask properly. T - touch nothing. A - Avoid large gatherings. N - Never touch your face with unclean hands. G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms." Wise wisdom, and while similar opinions are in no shortage it does bring a certain comfort to hear it from the Wu-Tang Clan. Be safe out there people -- these are strange times we live in.