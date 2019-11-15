The next generation of the Wu-Tang Clan is upon us. The iconic State Island group was formed in 1992 and has gone down in music history as one of the greatest hip hop acts of all time. Their talents may have been passed down to their children because according to a report by SILive.com, four sons of Wu-Tang members have linked up to form the group 2nd Generation Wu.

The group consists of U-God's son iNTeLL, Method Man's son PXWER, Ghostface Killah's son SUN GOD, and Ol' Dirty Bastard's son Young Dirty Bastard. They want to honor their fathers, but the rappers also want to carve out their own legacies while showing they can step outside of their dad's shadows and stand on their own talents. "We’re all next in line to receive 'Wu-Tang is forever' but at the same time, we all have our own unique sound and we’re ready to share that together," iNTeLL told SILive.com.

It seems that iNTeLL and PXWER have been steadily working on music projects together over the years. They're close because their mothers are related, so collaborating seemed natural. Once iNTeLL realized that there were other Wu kids who were musically inclined, he thought it would be a good idea for them to join forces. "We aren’t really in communication like that but we all have music in our DNA," iNTeLL reportedly said. "Now imagine if we all get together. How powerful that would be?”

Are you looking forward to an album by 2nd Generation Wu?