Wu-Tang Clan Gleefully Rung The "Bells Of War"

People have embraced "Wu-Tang Clan Forever" as part of the popular lexicon to the point where the impact of its meaning may very well have dulled. It's not simply a thing to say -- it's an undeniable truth. The Clan has endured for decades now, with passion for their music has remained as powerful as ever. With today being the twenty-four-year anniversary of their sophomore album Wu-Tang Forever, a double album that actually benefits from being presented as such, it feels appropriate to celebrate the milestone occasion.

Being that there are plenty of incredible deep cuts found throughout the massive project, selection could have gone in a few different directions. Yet there's something about the imposing title of "Bells Of War" that commands attention. Over a gritty, raw, and vaguely melancholic RZA instrumental, U-God, Method Man, RZA, Masta Killa, and Ghostface Killah handle business with finesse and intellect. Check it out for yourself now, and consider taking a deep dive into Wu-Tang Forever -- a classic that still yields rewards to this day.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

It's common sense how I master my circumference, you dense

I get locked the fuck up, released on my own recognizance

Can't be judged, young bloods bust back like scuds

Wu-Tang hovers one thousand notches above

MC level, yo, I stay highs like treble

Foes who oppose get plucked like rose petals

- RZA