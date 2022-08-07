A Wu-Tang Clan fan in the United Kingdom has been fined £500 for saying the n-word while rapping along to the legendary group's 1992 hit, “Protect Ya Neck.” The fan was recording himself for a TikTok video while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.

One stall over sat a mixed-race woman who was left “severely shocked” by the incident, according to The National.



Kyle Siegel, the 25-year-old white man from Norgaet, Lerwick in question, admitted to saying the word, but claimed not to know that the complainant was in the stall next to him. The incident occurred around 1:00 AM, at the Scalloway Boating Club on February 20, 2022.

Tommy Allan, Siegel's lawyer, said his client was “singing along to a TikTok on a friend’s phone."

After he sang the lyrics, Siegel and the woman go into an argument and eventually the incident was reported to the police.

While Siegel maintains that he didn't intend any harm, he admits that “he crossed the line."

“Protect Ya Neck,” was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress, earlier this year, as a part of Wu-Tang Clan’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory, Alicia Keys’ Songs In A Minor, and others were also part of the induction class.

