wu-Tang Clan's impact is undeniable. This year marks the 25th anniversary since the release of their seminal debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). They've hit the road in celebration of the album and also influenced Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga as well as Of Mics & Men. Even though we're approaching the end of the year, there seem to be more plans in place to bring Wu-Tang Clan all the way to Korea.

According to Vice President of Wu-Tang Clan Management Jimmy Kang, there's a proposed theme park in honor of Wu-Tang Clan being planned right now. Kang, who moved to America from Seoul, Korea at the age of four, is currently in negotiation to bring a Wu-Tang Clan theme park to the city. Kang grew up in Los Angeles and eventually got involved in the music industry. He later ended up meeting members of the Wu-Tang Clan and earlier this decade, RZA invited him to have a meeting in New York.

“They came and asked me to come up to New York City,” Kang told MassLive. “I met up with RZA, Freedom, Devine, Mook and Krumbsnatcha. When they approached me, I thought it was unreal.”

The theme park doesn't have a solidified opening date yet but hopefully, it goes into development soon. We'll keep you updated on more news surrounding the Wu-Tang Clan theme park.