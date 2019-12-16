It is with sadness we report the passing of longtime Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Popa Wu. The self-styled "Father of the Clan," Popa Wu's presence was felt across many Wu-Tang Clan releases like Raekwon's "North Star," Wu-Tang Clan's "The Blessing" and "Wu-Revolution," and more. Though details surrounding his passing remain scarce, the news broke after GZA shared a tribute to Popa Wu on his Instagram page. The clip finds Popa Wu preaching the Five Percenter philosophy, of which he possessed an expert knowledge.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Method Man also took to Instagram to pay homage, sharing a picture of himself and Popa Wu. Young Dirty Bastard shared a video of Wu dropping gems, deeming the OG his "Father And Teacher, uncle and brother." Mathematics, with whom Wu was close, penned a touching eulogy to Popa. "Our history goes back almost 35years, me as a young God and you the older God. I can still hear you loud as hell saying “NOW CIPHER!!," writes Math. "Then came them Wu-Days, I can go on and on but the reality is I’m gonna miss my Big Brother “Freedum” and he did his job freeing the dumb."

It's likely that the Clan will continue to reflect on Wu's passing throughout the day, and our condolences to all members of the Wu-Tang Clan, as well as Popa Wu's friends, family, and fans. Though he may be gone in the physical form, Wu-Tang is Forever. Rest in peace, Popa Wu.