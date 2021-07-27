Wu-Tang Clan made history with the release of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin -- a one-of-one album that's considered the most expensive album ever sold. It ultimately landed in the lands of pharmabro Martin Shkreli who ended up trading barbs with Ghostface Killah on social media over the acquisition. However, once Shkreli got bagged by the feds on fraud charges, the album was seized by the U.S. government.



Today, the feds announced that that the album had finally been purchased, though confidentially agreements prohibit the identity of the buyer from being revealed. Additionally, the price paid for the album hasn't been made public, either.

“Through the diligent and persistent efforts of this Office and its law enforcement partners, Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said in a press release Tuesday. “With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete.”

The album was among the assets seized after Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud. The money made from the sale of the album will go towards a multi-million dollar judgment ordered against Shkreli.

So far, we haven't heard from any member of the Wu-Tang Clan about the sale of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin but we'll keep you posted on any updates.