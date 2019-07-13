mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WSTRN, Wretch 32 & Kamille Join Forces On "One More Night"

Aron A.
July 12, 2019 20:24
One More Night
Wretch 32, WSTRN & Kamille

It's a U.K. ting, bruv.


GRM Daily just blessed fans with a brand new compilation project titled, Let's Work (Vol. 1). GRM Daily's been one of the leading YouTube channels supporting the grime and U.K. drill scene in recent times. Their "Daily Duppy" sessions have become one of the most exciting YouTube series in U.K.'s hip-hop scene. Let's Work (Vol. 1) includes features from some of the hottest artists in the U.K. Among the plethora of rappers featured on the project, Wretch 32, WSTRN and Kamille joined forces for one of the hottest records on the project, "One More Night." The record fuses together international sounds like dancehall and afrobeat while keeping maintaining a very U.K. flavor to it.

Let's Work (Vol. 1) also includes features from Kojo Funds, Chip, Abra Cadabra, Ms Banks, and more.

Quotable Lyrics
Ayo I let you cum first, I ain't rude, yuh know
No tie but yeah we shoot, yuh know
Big man ting, I had my yute
Don't you think that we look cute?

Wretch 32
Wretch 32 WSTRN Kamille grm daily let's work vol. 1
