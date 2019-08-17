WSTRN Take It A Bit Slower On "Night & Day"

What's a summer without WSTRN providing an anthem for it? The U.K. based collective has been slowly unleashing new singles over the past few months. It's a promising sign that we might be getting a new album from them before the year's end, hopefully. This week, they dropped off their new single, "Night & Day." Their new single isn't as uptempo as the other singles they've released this year but it feels like a perfect record for this time of the year. As we approach the last days of the summer, WSTRN provides a serene anthem that sounds like a soundtrack for late nights on the beach.

"Night & Day" follow a string of hits they've dropped this year including "Medusa" and "Maggia & Stardust." Peep their new joint below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you dancing in the party with somebody

Make sure they love you night and day

And if you end up with nobody

You’re somebody