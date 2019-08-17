mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WSTRN Take It A Bit Slower On "Night & Day"

Aron A.
August 17, 2019 09:50
Night & Day
WSTRN

WSTRN is back with another hit.


What's a summer without WSTRN providing an anthem for it? The U.K. based collective has been slowly unleashing new singles over the past few months. It's a promising sign that we might be getting a new album from them before the year's end, hopefully. This week, they dropped off their new single, "Night & Day." Their new single isn't as uptempo as the other singles they've released this year but it feels like a perfect record for this time of the year. As we approach the last days of the summer, WSTRN provides a serene anthem that sounds like a soundtrack for late nights on the beach.

"Night & Day" follow a string of hits they've dropped this year including "Medusa" and "Maggia & Stardust." Peep their new joint below.

Quotable Lyrics
If you dancing in the party with somebody
Make sure they love you night and day
And if you end up with nobody
You’re somebody

WSTRN
WSTRN new single
Reject