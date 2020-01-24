mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WSTRN Is Back With The "Re-Up" On Their New Single

Aron A.
January 24, 2020 14:13
"Re-Up" marks WSTRN's return as a trio for the first time in a hot minute.


WSTRN's rise over the past year has found them infiltrating international markets beyond London to North America and beyond. However, in the past few years, they've also been missing one of their members, Akelle, who was sentenced to four years in prison in relation to a robbery.

After coming out of jail in November, WSTRN is back as strong as ever as a trifecta with "Re-Up." With tinges of dancehall on the track, Haile kicks things off on the infectious hook before Akelle's declares his return on the first verse. Louis Rei follows up on the second verse with introspection, detailing his shortcomings as he reflects on the streets and the homelife.

Peep their new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from WSTRN.

Quotable Lyrics
Only thing I fear is karma, workin' on my ways
Mother of my kids told me I'm the only person I should blame
I ain't perfect so I personally relate
I still got detergent for a stain, n***as done dirt

