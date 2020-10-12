mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

WSTRN Deliver Two-In-One Combo With "Never Find/Armagidion"

Aron A.
October 12, 2020 15:26
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Never Find/Armagidion
WSTRN

WSTRN drops off two new singles, "Never Find" and "Armagidion" ft. Sai So.


WSTRN have been heating up the world all year long. Following the release of 2019's WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, which fans had been itching for since their 2018 debut, the dancehall-fusion group have kept their momentum up with numerous releases. "Re Up" kicked the year off on a high note while collaborations with Cashh, Flipz and Loski have bubbled up. On top of that, each member has been expanding with their own solo efforts.

This weekend, WSTRN dropped off a double dose for the fans with "Never Find" and "Armagidion" ft. Sai So. The two-in-one offering maintain the liberating feeling of the summer, even as we get deeper and deeper into the fall. Though "Never Find" has a more infectious, upbeat vibe to it, "Armagidion" is a bit more gritty with Louis Rei providing the badman vibes on this one.

Quotable Lyrics
Chameleon
Mi have a thousand style fi make million
On the strip with my south side Brazilian
Wan' live life in the hills, nah William 
In mi trap like Gates wan' billions

