WSTRN Deliver Two-In-One Combo With "Never Find/Armagidion"

WSTRN have been heating up the world all year long. Following the release of 2019's WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, which fans had been itching for since their 2018 debut, the dancehall-fusion group have kept their momentum up with numerous releases. "Re Up" kicked the year off on a high note while collaborations with Cashh, Flipz and Loski have bubbled up. On top of that, each member has been expanding with their own solo efforts.

This weekend, WSTRN dropped off a double dose for the fans with "Never Find" and "Armagidion" ft. Sai So. The two-in-one offering maintain the liberating feeling of the summer, even as we get deeper and deeper into the fall. Though "Never Find" has a more infectious, upbeat vibe to it, "Armagidion" is a bit more gritty with Louis Rei providing the badman vibes on this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Chameleon

Mi have a thousand style fi make million

On the strip with my south side Brazilian

Wan' live life in the hills, nah William

In mi trap like Gates wan' billions

