WSTRN Deliver Groovy New Single "Professional Love"

WSTRN's delivering a steady stream of heat this year. While it might have been nearly two years since the release of their last studio album, WSTRN Season, Vol. 2, the singles they've released have left us anticipating a follow-up. This year, they've blessed fans with singles like "Mama Stay," "Be My Guest," as well as "Wonder Woman." This past weekend, they followed up the single with their latest offering, "Professional Love." Haile, Louis Rei, and Akelle Charles fuse the dancehall influences with tinges of electronic and funk for a breezy and groovy new single.

Hopefully, with "Professional Love" out now, the UK trio will bring something new to look forward to over the winter months ahead.

Check out their latest single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I put my suit on so I look classier

Loud pack make you happier

She take any plantain, not the ackee, ah

Browning with the batty, ah

