WSTRN & Preditah Deliver Upbeat Vibes On "Distant Memory"

Preditah has been among the leading producers in the UK. Though he treads towards the electronic and garage sound more than anything else, his ability to collaborate with other artists displays how well he works with other artists. As much as he brings his collaborators into his own world, he never shies away from entering theirs.

Working with the likes of Jorja Smith, JME, and more, Preditah returns with his latest single, "Distant Memory" with WSTRN. Bringing together elements of R&B, hip-hop, dancehall, tinges of grime and electronic into the mix, the record takes you through a journey of vibes, bringing sultry melodies before jumping into a danceable groove by the time the hook kicks in.

Check out Preditah's latest offering, "Distant Memory" ft. WSTRN below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

What you talkin' bout?

Man you know I had tings need a sortin' out

Zip that up before we fallin' out

Baby, that was back then, I turned it all around



